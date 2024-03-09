First Alert Weather: Winter makes a brief return to WNY

As we change the clocks to Daylight Saving Time, we will also change our weather to winter. A strong cold front will pass Western New York later Saturday night, and this will usher in sharply colder weather to finish the weekend. As the temperature falls over the next 24 hours, snow showers will be arriving. The greatest chance for accumulating snow will happen when the temperature falls below freezing. This is expected to happen late Sunday afternoon and evening. This appears to be a relatively minor event for most of us, but the combination of cold, snowy weather will likely be a significant adjustment considering what we have enjoyed for most of this month.

At this time, the News 10NBC First Alert weather team sees this as a minor weather impact and, for now, will keep the threat tracker as green with no alert expected. However, we will continue to monitor the forecast data and keep you updated.

Saturday nightwill bring passing rain showers through midnight, but as the temperature falls look for wet snow flurries arriving by morning. The low temperature will be in the middle 30s. Sunday, we expect the temperature will continue to fall through the 30s with occasional snow showers. Most spots will only see a coating of snow by the end of the day, but the higher elevations south of Rochester will get an accumulation of one to three inches. It will be windy at times with gusts near 40 miles per hour, which will significantly lower the wind chill. Sunday night, more snow showers are likely with most spots measuring an inch or two — but look for some additional accumulation in the high elevations with one to three inches by morning. The temperature will fall into the upper 20s.

Monday’s weather will improve with any flurries coming to an end early and skies becoming mostly sunny. The gusty winds will slowly taper off and the temperature will moderate into the lower 40s. Then much warmer weather is set to arrive Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.