First Alert Weather: Worst of the cold is behind us on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a blast of arctic air dropped the mercury down to piercingly cold temperatures and wind chills near -20 degrees, we’re finally getting a “break” in the cold weather on Thursday.

Thursday morning temperatures are running 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning and highs today will be in the low to mid-20s, with wind chill down to the low to mid-teens. We’ll see plenty of clouds but no snow until late Thursday night, when a wind shift brings some lake flakes down from Ontario.

However, accumulations will be very minor and won’t exceed a few tenths of an inch. Friday morning will be cold, with temperatures in the mid-teens and wind chill around 5 degrees.

There will be chances for patchy lake flakes from the late morning into the evening before coalescing into bands only over the lakes going into Friday night, but again, accumulations will be very minor.

The weekend is looking good, with mostly cloudy skies but no snow on Saturday and light snow showers on Sunday. Temperatures will slowly climb into the high 20s going into early next week.