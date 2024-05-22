First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert ended — much calmer weather returns

The storms that rolled through Wednesday afternoon produced power outages and a handful of damage reports in the Finger Lakes. This includes a tree on a house in Penn Yan, and a tree on a porch in Phelps, among other reports. The storm threat goes down significantly overnight, and we’ll see much quieter weather into Thursday, with a clearing sky and more comfortable air and humidity levels. Friday looks beautiful with sunshine and mild air.

The holiday weekend will be mixed, with some showers or thunder developing later on Saturday, while Sunday looks fair and dry. Memorial Day itself still has some rain in the forecast, but at this point shouldn’t be a washout. Still, we could see some thunderstorms, so you’ll want to monitor the timing of any rain and storms through the weekend.