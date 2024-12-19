First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for snow on Friday night and Saturday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a quiet Thursday with lots of clouds and a few passing snow showers, our weather will turn more wintry on Friday.

Plan on a manageable inch or two of snow on Friday. As an arctic front approaches Rochester later in the afternoon and early evening, the snow will increase some and the temperatures will fall.

This will lead to snowier road conditions for the afternoon commute and any Friday night plans. A Yellow Alert is now in place for the snowy conditions. Some of this lake effect snow will continue off and on into Saturday morning with bitter cold through the weekend.

Snow totals will average one to three inches south of Rochester with three to six inches possible closer to Lake Ontario. More cold on Sunday and Monday with some wet snow possible Christmas Eve and a little mix on Christmas Day. Right now chances for a White Christmas are looking pretty good.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the Yellow Alert for Friday snow.