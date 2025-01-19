First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for lake snow Monday and cold Tuesday into Wednesday

Rochester, N.Y. – Mostly cloudy and colder weather for Sunday with just a few snow showers later this afternoon into this evening. Temperatures today around 20 degrees with a wind chill feel like reading dropping into the single digits with a north wind 10-20mph later today into tonight. Yellow Alert is up for Monday as lake effect snow will move through Rochester in the morning and early afternoon hours. Snow amounts will generally be in the two to four inch range but more is possible closer to Lake Ontario with some towns picking up closer to six inches of fluffy lake snow.

The wind will increase later in the day and that will usher in the coldest weather of the winter season so far for Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind chill readings will go well below zero by Tuesday morning and stay subzero into the day Wednesday. Yellow Alert is in place for the dangerous cold through midweek.

Lake effect snow will exit the Rochester region later Monday but a sizeable band off Lake Erie will bring some heavy accumulations to parts of Genesee and Wyoming County into Wednesday. Occasionally the Erie band will bring squalls to parts of Livingston and Ontario County through midweek with some accumulations and blowing snow likely south of Rochester. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the snow threat and also the dangerous cold as we head into the new week.