First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert issued for Monday as lake effect snow moves in tonight

ROCHESTER. N.Y. A Yellow Alert has been issued for Monday as lake effect snow is expected to bring in potentially heavy snow into the region. While Rochester may not see much more than a light coating, areas in Wayne County, especially northeast Wayne County, could be looking at over a foot of snowfall by Monday night which will impact travel if you are headed to or from that direction.

This is after the westerly winds we’ve been facing turn to the northwest, which will redirect the snowband currently over Lake Ontario down into Wayne County, and produce snow showers over Orleans, Genesee, and Monroe County. Unlike the snowband in Wayne County however, these snow showers will not last long as they move southeast and dissipate. The exact time snow showers will initiate is uncertain but estimated to be around 6pm. Snow coming into Buffalo that may affect the Bills game will also make its way into Wyoming County tonight, adding to their already impressive snowfall totals.

Before all of this occurs, Rochester will be looking at another chilly windy, and mostly cloudy day ahead of the snow showers. Temperatures will be in the low 30s, but will feel like the high 20s thanks to strong winds with gusts up to 30 MPH.

After the snow on Monday, the lake effect snow pattern is expected to continue through Tuesday, and then Wednesday night into Thursday a fast-moving but low-moisture system known as an Alberta Clipper will come through and bring more widespread albeit lighter snow. After the Clipper passes, northwest winds will once again take over, bringing in more lake effect snow and bitterly cold temperatures.

