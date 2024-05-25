First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert remains in effect for Memorial Day

The threat for severe weather for Saturday has passed as a cold front will move over Western New York for Saturday evening. This will usher in somewhat drier air and bring a return to sunshine and comfortable temperature for Sunday. However, the next low-pressure system will be racing in from the west, and this will bring our next round of showers and thunderstorms. As a result, the News10NBC First Alert meteorologists have issued a Yellow Alert for Memorial Day, as strong to severe thunderstorms are likely by Monday afternoon.

Saturday night, look for any lingering showers east of the Genesee Valley to come to an end for the early evening. Some breaks in the cloud cover are likely, and patchy fog may develop for the overnight. The low temperature will be in the middle 50s. Sunday will be the best day of the holiday weekend. There could be some patchy fog and low clouds early; otherwise, expect plenty of sunshine with the high temperature in the middle 70s.

Memorial Day looks to start dry with a few breaks of sunshine. Then showers and thunderstorms will develop by midday, and the storms will likely be off and on during the remainder of the afternoon. Watch for the potential for frequent lightning, torrential rain, strong winds and small hail. The high temperature on Monday will be the upper 70s.

Showers and much cooler weather is expected for the middle of the week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.