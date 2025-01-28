First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert on Tuesday morning as snow winds down south of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There’s a Yellow Alert until 9 a.m. on Tuesday as overnight snow has ended in Rochester but will continue a little longer in parts of the Finger Lakes.

The combination of snow and gusty winds is producing some areas of reduced visibility and slick travel early in the morning. Conditions will improve toward middy into the afternoon.

Expect windy and cold weather with temperatures in the low 20s and feel like wind chill in the single digits. Some light snow will move back into the region later on Tuesday afternoon and plan on a few hours of steady snow this evening with a couple of inches likely.

Areawide, snow will transition to local lake snows on Wednesday with a couple more inches possible for some. At this time, we are not anticipating big issues from snow on Wednesday so no alerts are in effect. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on Wednesday’s snow potential.