Good Question: How can you donate to people in need this holiday season?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Giving Tuesday is here, offering an opportunity to give back to hundreds of nonprofits. Where can you donate this holiday season? We looked into how people can get involved.

Catholic Charities Family and Community Services offers a program called Share the Joy, where you can “adopt a family” for the holidays. Their online tool allows you to search by family size and view the ages and wish lists of family members. The nonprofit also encourages shopping for older, vulnerable adults who live alone.

People can also give to the ROC the Day 24-hour fundraising initiative on Tuesday. With over 500 nonprofit organizations to choose from, you can donate to those that align with your interests.

In addition, the News10NBC Toys for Tots Holiday Drive is in full swing, collecting toys for children in need. The goal for this year’s drive is 100,000 toys, and so far, more than 37,000 toys have been collected. The drive continues through Dec. 15. There are 760 drop-off boxes across Western New York. You can see a list of drop-off boxes and learn more here.

If you have a question you’d like answered, email goodquestion@whec.com.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.