First Alert Weather: Nice and dry weekend ahead, pattern change brings unsettled weather next week

We’re in for a nice and clear day today, with sunny skies and seasonably cool temperatures. A slight breeze may make raking a bit more annoying, but otherwise it’s going to be a nice fall day outside. We’ll get up to around 50 degrees today, and then temperatures will dip into the mid 30s tonight. Tomorrow is looking good with no rain in sight, although clouds will be moving in before the Bills game. Temperatures will be seasonably cool again, with highs in the low 50s.

Monday will see some showers early in the morning, but clouds should decrease throughout the day and temperatures will be mild overall. Tuesday is looking mostly cloudy with possible p.m. showers, and then things get interesting.

Starting Wednesday our weather pattern will start to change as a large area of circulation moves in from the Ohio River Valley. This low pressure system will bring unsettled weather to our region for a few days, with rain coming Wednesday evening and, depending on the timing and placement of the system, we could see a mix of snow and rain by Friday and Saturday. This system is still a bit of a ways out, so stay tuned to News10 NBC to see how the forecast develops.