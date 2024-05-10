First Alert Weather: Northern Lights possible Friday night, followed by a few weekend showers

The clouds from Friday will try to clear a bit overnight, which is perfect timing for the possibility of seeing the Northern Lights.

There is the possibility the Aurora could be visible tonight with a fairly rare recent solar event. Of course we need to see the sky to see the Aurora, and we’re thinking we should see at least some clearing from west to east tonight. So, if you see the stars overhead after the sun has set, look north and get away from any light source. You may not be able to see it with the naked eye, but if you have a phone or camera with long exposure, you could capture the colors dancing across the sky.

The weekend starts off with some sun, but clouds fill back in and we’ll see some scattered showers by the afternoon. These will tend to fizzle as the sun goes down, leading to clouds overnight and to start Mother’s Day on Sunday.

We should see some clearing once again later on Sunday, which means some afternoon sun returning. We have the chance to see a few stray showers on Sunday, but a lot of the day should end up dry. Temperatures this weekend will start in the 40s and end in the lower 60s by afternoon.