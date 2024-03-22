Yellow Alert: Accumulating snow Friday night into early Saturday

The snow has moved in, and will only pick up later tonight, as the main batch of moisture moves in. The snow will fall steadily through the overnight, with a little bit of sleet falling south of the Thruway, which will tend to cut down on snowfall amounts. The highest snowfall totals will fall north of the Thruway, with a half foot of snow expected north of Rochester by Saturday morning. Meanwhile, the southern Finger Lakes could see as little as a coating to an inch or two. So, whether or not you’ll need to break out the shovel or snowblower will come down to your location.

Still, roads will be slick Saturday morning, so our Yellow Alert goes into Saturday morning, then we’ll be able to drop it as conditions improve quickly. Watch News10NBC Today starting at 6 Saturday morning. First Alert meteorologist Alex Bielfeld will have live radar and snowfall updates.

Sunday looks great with sunshine, though it will be chilly with temperatures in the 30s. We’ll be warming things up into the 40s and 50s into next week, with some showers by Wednesday.