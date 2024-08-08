Yellow Alert: Heavy rain at times, localized flooding possible Friday

A Yellow Alert remains up for the potential for a period of heavy rain and some localized flooding on Friday. The greatest risk of seeing flooding rain remains primarily east of Rochester in the Finger Lakes and central New York State. The entire area will see a period of moderate to heavy steady rain, but the axis of heaviest rain lingers the longest east of Rochester. This is where rainfall amounts may push 2-3 inches of rain, most of this falling from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., before rain begins to lift away and taper. Flood Watches are up for Wayne, Ontario and Yates Counties for Friday.

Meanwhile, the Rochester area and areas west of 390 will likely see a few pockets of heavier rain, but the intensity and duration won’t be as impressive, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby track east of Rochester. There will likely be a sharp cutoff between “beneficial” rain, and flooding rain on Friday, so be sure to check back for updates as the storm approaches. For areas that do see some flooding, expect poor drainage flooding, some wet basements and flash flooding, as the ground may not be able to handle the intensity of the rain.

The rain will taper off quickly during the evening, leaving us with a clearing sky. This will set the stage for a pretty nice weekend, though not perfect. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will hold in the mid 70s, with a noticeable breeze blowing in much drier and less humid air. Sunday may see a few passing showers during the afternoon.