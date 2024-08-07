Yellow Alert: Pleasant in the short term, but a Yellow Alert is posted for the end of the week

Look for about 48 hours with dry, comfortable weather. However, by the end of the week it appears that the remnants of Hurricane Debby, and the significant tropical moisture, will be coming closer to Western New York. It is likely that a moderate to heavy rain will arrive during the predawn hours of Friday morning and could last into the early to mid-afternoon with the potential for one to two inches (or more) of rainfall. There are still many questions about the exact track and intensity, but if this comes to fruition, there will be the potential for localized flooding . As a result, the News10NBC First Alert meteorologists have issued a yellow alert for Friday.

Tuesday night, look for skies to begin to clear later tonight with patchy valley fog developing. The low temperature will be in the upper 50s. Wednesday should be a beautiful day with bright sunshine and lower humidity. The high temperature should reach near 77 degrees. On Thursday, hazy sunshine will fade with increasing clouds for the afternoon. The high temperature approaching 80 degrees. Then the remnants of Hurricane Debby will bring some steadier, heavier rainfall. The heavy rain should begin to taper off during the mid to late afternoon. The high temperature is expected to only reach the low to middle 70s.

