Yellow Alert Weather: Beware of extreme cold on Tuesday into Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s a cold weather advisory on Tuesday as frigid weather settles into the Rochester region for a couple of days.

Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens with some wind picking up. The feel-like wind chill will dip to -10 degrees on Tuesday and as low as -20 on Wednesday morning.

Conditions will ease on Thursday and beyond. Threat Tracker will highlight Tuesday and Wednesday with Yellow Alert for the cold. Some sunshine will mix with clouds later in the day as the Lake Erie snowband begins to move back north and impact parts of Wyoming and Genesee County with a bit of snow.

Occasionally the lake flakes will bring light accumulations into the Finger Lakes and also into Rochester but no big impacts are expected for travel. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the cold and lake snow.