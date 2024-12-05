Yellow Alert Weather: Burst of snow and strong wind on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Watch out for snow at times on Thursday morning, with an inch or two through the commute, so be prepared for changeable wintry conditions as you head out the door.

Snow will wind down after 9 a.m. as an arctic front clears the region. At that time, the wind will noticeably pick up with gusts of 30-40 mph later in the morning into the afternoon. There won’t be much more than a few snow showers midday, but we need to closely watch out for snow squalls later in the afternoon and for the evening commute.

That snow combined with stronger winds and colder weather will bring tricky travel to the region into the evening. Local lake flakes will slowly wind down on Thursday night into Friday with improving weather. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the wind and snow into Thursday night.