Yellow Alert Weather: Dangerous cold continues Wednesday before easing on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We have one more dangerously cold day before the chill eases on Thursday. The air temperature in Rochester on Wednesday morning dipped below zero for the first time in two years, reaching between 10 and 20 below zero.

Yellow Alert is for the cold. Frostbite can occur in 30-45 minutes in these conditions, so bundle up if outside for extended periods. Bright sunshine on Wednesday morning will mix with clouds in the afternoon.

It will be mostly cloudy and not as frigid on Wednesday night, so the Yellow Alert will end. A more seasonable chill will be with us on Thursday into the weekend and next week. No big snow storms are in sight but a few flurries and snow showers are possible on Thursday/Friday and then again on Sunday.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the weekend weather ahead.