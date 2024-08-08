Yellow Alert Weather for Friday: Tracking locally heavy rain and flood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with a few showers but the heavier rain threat arrives on Friday. There’s a Yellow Alert on Friday for tropical downpours and some localized flooding.

At this time, it appears the heaviest rain will be just to our east into Central New York. If that holds, then the impacts in metro Rochester will be manageable. There would be some urban and poor drainage flooding and some basement flooding, but no widespread creek and river issues.

Heavier rain may be more impactful in parts of Wayne, Ontario, and Yates counties where a flood watch is now in effect. Most of the weather models keep the heaviest rain to our east but some still want to bring more excessive rainfall into Rochester, so that is still a concern and needs to be monitored closely.

If the core of the heavier rain moves over the metro than flooding issues will be greater in Rochester. With that uncertainty in the forecast you need to pay attention to updates on the track of Debby and rain amounts on Thursday night and Friday.

Best thing to do is to be ready for some water issues just in case. Make sure the sump pump is working and drains near the house are clear.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for any warnings for Friday and make sure you use the First Alert Weather App for any alerts that may be issued through the day on Friday.