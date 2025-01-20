Yellow Alert Weather: Lake effect snow will continue through midday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lake effect snow off Lake Ontario will continue through midday on Monday before rapidly clearing in the afternoon.

There’s a Yellow Alert for heavy snow at times with another one to three inches likely near and north of the Thruway. Storm totals will average four to eight inches around Rochester with some towns near the lake and to the west with even higher totals.

Snow will clear in the afternoon but gusty winds and bitter cold will allow blowing snow to develop. Overnight into Tuesday, lake effect snow will ramp up off Lake Erie with locally heavy accumulations in parts of Genesee and Wyoming counties into Wednesday.

Occasionally, the Lake Erie snow will bring a few squalls into parts of Livingston and Ontario County. The Yellow Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday in Rochester is primarily for the dangerous cold on the way.

Temperatures will drop into the single digits on Tuesday and the feel-like wind chill will at times be -10 to -20 on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the lake snow and bitter cold through midweek.