Yellow Alert Weather: Locally heavy lake effect snow on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We are Yellow on the Threat Tracker for Thursday as we deal with a lake effect snow band that will cause locally heavy snowfall and widespread gusty winds.

Road conditions will be significantly impacted in regions south and southwest of Rochester. Even if no snowfall is currently falling, high winds will cause blowing snow which will reduce visibility. Expect slick and snowy road conditions, especially down 390 in Livingston County and areas south of the Thruway.

Drive slowly and carefully, and turn your hazard lights on if you are caught in heavy snow. During the morning commute in Rochester, there will not be any snow falling, but roads will still be slick so be alert and cautious.

The evening commute will lack any falling snow for Monroe County as well as regions south of the Thruway. The snow band is expected to dissipate for some time, but if there is snow on the ground, the high winds will still cause blowing snow. Your evening commute may still have reduced visibility if you are south and southwest of Rochester.

Overall, locally slick and snowy roads with poor visibility at times will be the biggest concern. 390 in Livingston County and roads south of the Thruway will be the most affected.

By Friday morning the snow band will have calmed down, and snowfall totals will be greatest south of Buffalo, where several feet are expected. Four to eight inches is likely in parts of Wyoming County and Livingston County, with 2 to 4 inches in parts of Ontario County and minor accumulation north of the Thruway.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cold with temperatures in the high 20s. Saturday will be similarly sunny and temperatures just above freezing. The next round of showers arrives on Sunday.