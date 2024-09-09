Yellow Alert Weather: Strong thunderstorms on Monday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a quiet start to Monday with nothing more than a light shower, keep an eye to the sky in the afternoon for some gusty storms moving through the region.

While we’re not anticipating a widespread severe weather outbreak, a storm or two could pack a punch and bring a damaging wind gust, hail, and very heavy rain to some locations on Monday afternoon.

Heavier weather is most likely mid to late afternoon between 3 to 6 p.m. After the storms clear, we’re looking at an extended period of sunny, dry, and warm weather for the rest of the week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on any storms that develop later in the day.