Yellow Alert Weather: Yellow Alert continues Wednesday evening for strong storms

A Yellow Alert remains in effect as some strong to severe thunderstorms impact the area. The initial wave brought most of the activity to the Finger Lakes and areas just south and east of Rochester with gusty winds, frequent lightning and very heavy rain. Some small hail has also been falling. This main batch moves east, but we’re still tracking a few more storms into the evening hours. If you have outdoor plans, you’ll want to make sure you can get weather updates and text alerts via the First Alert Weather app. Damaging winds and small hail will be the main weather threats Wednesday evening.

The storm threat goes down significantly overnight, and we’ll see much quieter weather into Thursday, with a clearing sky and more comfortable air and humidity levels. Friday looks beautiful with sunshine and mild air.

The holiday weekend will be mixed, with some showers or thunder developing later on Saturday, while Sunday looks fair and dry. Memorial Day itself still has some rain in the forecast, but at this point shouldn’t be a washout. Still, we could see some thunderstorms, so you’ll want to monitor the timing of any rain and storms through the weekend.