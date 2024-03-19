Actor’s Studio of Rochester will showcase work of young playwrights ahead of eclipse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Actor’s Studio of Rochester will hold a festival on Saturday, March 30, featuring the work of young playwrights, to showcase the creativity that the total solar eclipse has sparked.

The “Under the Eclipse” Young Playwrights Festival begins at 2 p.m. at the Bausch Theatre within the Rochester Museum and Science Center. It features the work of students ages 14 to 18 from the six-county area.

The Actor’s Studio sent out the call for writers back in December 2023 to create a play inspired by the eclipse, with no more than four characters and no longer than 10 pages. Here are the six plays that were selected out of dozens that applied:

“Eddie’s Eclipse” written by Jodi Sullivan Mead (Victor High School)

“Jazz Plays in the Other Room, and it’s Raining” written by Josephine McNally (Bishop Kearney High School)

“Talking to the Moon” written by Jyonnah Ware (Brockport High School)

“A Shadow on Me” written by Helen Broikos (Penfield High School)

“Ouroboros” written by K.S. Jamison (Monroe Community College)

“An Alchemical Wedding” written by Paix Day Magallon (Brighton High School)

You can see a list of other events to celebrate the April 8 eclipse here. News10NBC is Rochester’s Eclipse Headquarters and you can see our complete coverage here.