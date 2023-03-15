Avelo Airlines is coming to the Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Avelo Airlines will fly out of Rochester twice a week. Rochester is now the second location in New York state that Avelo will start its services and the first location along the New York State Thruway.

Airport officials said this partnership has been in the works for about a year. Avelo has been operating since April 2021.

They will offer nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham North Carolina. Avelo’s director of airport operations said Rochester was the perfect location to start operations because of the booming economy.

“We saw connections between Raleigh and Rochester and wanted to connect those. Then also seeing the additional traffic we can stimulate by bringing those low fares and direct service between the two cities and so when you do that you can stimulate quite a bit of additional traffic; specifically, out of Rochester to go down to Raleigh but also Raleigh to come up to Rochester,” said Avelo director of airport operations Bud Hafer.

Airport director Andy Moore said even though this comes days after Frontier announced they will no longer be flying out of Rochester, Avelo was coming regardless.

He said it is a big deal for the airport, it will give passengers more options.

“I think it’s great. I mean it’s more options for Rochester travelers. Raleigh-Durham is one of our identified destinations both for the business traveler and the leisure traveler, and so we’re really excited to have them come into Rochester and provide that ability, but also to see them grow. I’ve already started talking with Avelo about other destinations throughout the country,” Moore said.

Avelo airlines will start flying out of Rochester June 14th, however people can start booking flights now for as low as $39.