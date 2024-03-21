Avon Police Chief suspended without pay, mayor confirms

AVON, N.Y. — Avon Police Chief Joseph Geer has been suspended without pay after an executive session on Wednesday night, confirmed Avon Mayor Thomas Freeman.

His suspension comes a month after News10NBC learned that the New York State Comptroller’s Office was investigating some bookkeeping issues related to Village of Avon police department.

The Avon Central School District Superintendent said the FBI was looking into whether someone submitted false claims for working for the school district. He would not confirm whether that investigation involves Chief Geer, who is one of the district’s school resource officers.

Both the FBI and the state Comptroller’s office declined to comment at the time.