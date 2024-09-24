‘Being rude and obnoxious is not a crime’: Assigned prosecutor speaks on Sandra Doorley’s traffic stop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The outside prosecutor brought in to review Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley’s traffic stop in Webster says she will face no additional criminal charges or tickets, aside from the speeding ticket she already pleaded guilty to.

News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke spoke with Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick, who made the decision after being assigned as a special prosecutor on the case.

“I was contacted by the administrative judge who assigned me to adopt a more formal role as special district attorney with the authority to charge Sandra with anything additional if I felt it appropriate,” Fitzpatrick said.

He considered charges of fleeing from police, official misconduct, and obstructing governmental administration but determined none of them were appropriate.

“Certainly, failure to respond to the lights could be a separate V&T law but by virtue of the fact that she pled guilty, you would have a very serious double jeopardy argument,” Fitzpatrick explained.

News10NBC asked if Doorley pleading guilty so quickly was a defense mechanism to avoid additional charges.

“I seriously doubt Sandra was being that cunning to do that, and I’d point out that the plea was not accepted for another nine to 10 days so that if someone in Webster or in Monroe County had smelled a rat here and said something is amiss, someone could have petitioned the court,” Fitzpatrick responded.

Some have questioned if it’s fair for Fitzpatrick, who knows Doorley and does the same job, to conduct the investigation.

“Well, first of all, it’s a very fair question and there are a limited pool of district attorneys in the state that could have conducted the investigation with a degree of credibility,” he said. “I’m 100% certain that any fair minded, open minded person is going to look at this and come to the same conclusion I did.”

Fitzpatrick emphasized his review was solely focused on potential criminal conduct, not ethics.

“Unethical conduct is not necessarily criminal conduct, a lot of lawyers can be disciplined for non-criminal activity that falls into the unethical range and being rude and obnoxious is not a crime otherwise we’d have to build several thousand more prisons in the U.S. so that wasn’t my goal, as I understood it from the judge,” Fitzpatrick said.

Jennifer’s extended interview with Bill Fitzpatrick:

Jennifer’s exclusive interview with Sandra Doorley following the viral traffic stop:

RELATED:

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.