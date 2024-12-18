Bills coach speaks about upcoming matchup against the Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills are coming off a win on the road against the Detroit Lions, putting them 11-3 on the season.

Against the Lions, Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more. Allen also passed for a season-high 362 yards as well.

This Sunday, the Bills are back in Orchard Park for a game against the New England Patriots.

Head Coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media about the matchup on Wednesday morning. You can watch the press conference below:

In terms of the weather, Buffalo is ready for anything.

“We play here. So, we live here. This is what we embrace, playing in Buffalo and playing well at home,” said McDermott.

The game on Sunday starts at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.