Bills vs. Lions: game thread

DETROIT, MI. (WHEC)- The Buffalo Bills travel to Detroit to take on the 12-1 Lions.

SECOND QUARTER

-Lions start the second quarter with the ball inside Bills territory.

FIRST QUARTER

-Detroit responded with its best drive yet, converting on a pair of second downs as Detroit starts the second quarter at the Bills 26-yard line down 14-0, after a flea flicker eventually found Amon Ra St. brown for 24 yards.

-Buffalo’s second drive of the game began with a 28-yard pass to James Cook as caught a Josh Allen pass as he was roaming out to his left. Buffalo then found itself inside the Lions 25-yard line as James Cook got to the outside and picked up another 13 yards to put the Bills inside the 10. That’s where Allen, once again, picked up a rushing touchdown, this time from four yards out. Buffalo takes a 14-0 lead with 2:05 left in the first quarter.

-Detroit took over down 7-0 and picked up their first first down with a Jared Goff pass to Tim Patrick before Christian Benford sacked Goff to force 2nd & 18. Then on 3rd & 13, Ed Oliver sacked Goff again. Forcing a Lions punt as Buffalo took over at their own 22-yard line with 7:44 to go in the first half with a 7-0 lead.

-The Bills first drive began with a five-yard rush by James Cook before Josh Allen found Ty Johnson on a wheel route for 33 yards to put the Bills in Detroit territory. Then facing a 3rd & 5, Allen escaped to his right, was trapped between Lions defenders and the sideline before firing to Ty Johnson again for a first down. Josh Allen capped the drive off with a one-yard QB sneak to five Buffalo a 7-0 lead after the extra point. 10:45 left in the first quarter.

-On the Lions opening drive, Detroit threw the ball twice and ran once, adding up to zero yards. The Bills received the punt as Brandon Codrington took a 17-yard return as Buffalo took over at their own 27 with 14:02 left in the first quarter.

-The Bills deferred the opening kickoff, so the Detroit Lions received the opening kickoff.

PREGAME

According to the New York Times, the Bills chances of earning the one seed in the AFC would drastically improve with a win over the Lions today.