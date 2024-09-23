Bills eye redemption win in matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are gearing up and Bills Mafia is out in full force for Monday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The two teams haven’t met since their matchup across the pond, and the Bills came home with a loss. Monday night, the team is hoping to walk away with a third win under their belt for the season.

For players to watch and in-depth preview of the game, click here. If you're lucky enough to attend the game, click here for everything you need to know.

News10NBC’s Mat Mlodzinski was in Orchard Park to get in the spirit. He caught up with some fans dawned in red, white, and blue tailgating outside the stadium before kickoff.

“Wherever the opponents are from, we eat their food. We chomp on them,” said one fan.

“…In the parking lot, and then we chomp on them on the field. Woohoo,” said another.

Bills Mafia is out in full force in Orchard Park, but also right here at home. News10NBC’s Ian Mills stopped by Bar-Bill East to talk with some fans before the game.

Some folks wouldn’t call themselves “Bills Mafia” but still enjoy the aspect of community the game creates.

“Oh I think that’s great. Anything that gets the community together is a good idea. And, the food is good,” said one woman, enjoying a hot plate of wings.

One young fan Ian spoke with just hopes the Bills aren’t horrible.

“I’m pretty excited. I hope they do pretty good. I just hope they just don’t, um, play horrible, and they keep playing like they have been,” he said.

While at Bar-Bill East, Ian took on the hottest wings they had to offer. Take a look: