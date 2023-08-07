Bills take photo with People’s Choice Kitchen owner Van Stanley

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — One local business owner’s dream came true on Sunday at Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher College.

Van Stanley, owner of People’s Choice Kitchen on Brooks Avenue in Rochester, shared photos of her posing with Bills stars including quarterback Josh Allen and safety Damar Hamlin. The players are holding her famous jerk sauce distributed by the company Boss Sauce.

Stanley does a lot in the community including giving back to local children in need by hosting bike donation events. Stanley says the stars autographed her special sauce, praising her for her work.

The final day of Bills camp is Aug. 10.