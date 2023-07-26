Brother asks Josh Allen to hug sister; She was in tears

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — An older brother passed up a chance at getting the signature of Josh Allen, instead asking the all-star Bills quarterback to give his sister a hug. Allen did just that as the sister was in tears.

An older brother passed up a shot at an autograph while asking @JoshAllenQB to find his sister and give her a hug and the @BuffaloBills QB did just that! She was in tears! 🥰@news10nbc pic.twitter.com/WFnktLOJhV — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) July 26, 2023

Fans shouted as Allen signed autographs at St. John Fisher University on Wednesday during the first day Buffalo Bills training camp.

Before Allen began signing autographs, the brother calls to him saying “I have a question”. The quarterback walks over and the brother leans into his ear, asking him to hug his sister in the bucket hat whose already crying. In between signing hats, footballs, and jerseys, he hugs the sister.

You can follow News10NBC’s Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke on Twitter for more videos from Wednesday’s Bills training camp. The 11 days of practice runs from July 26 through August 10.

You can see a schedule for the camp and learn more here.