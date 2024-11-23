Celebration of life planned for Rochester firefighter killed in ATV crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friends and loved ones will gather to honor the life of Lieutenant David Sidorenko, a Rochester firefighter who tragically died in an ATV crash in the Catskills last Saturday.

The celebration of life is scheduled for Sunday, December 1. It will take place at the IAFF Local 1071 Union Hall on Hudson Avenue in Rochester.

News10NBC spoke with his son, Zachary Sidorenko, who was there during the crash. He says his father was devoted in every corner of his life.

“If I wasn’t there, it would be so much worse for me,” he said. “I got to see exactly how happy he was—his last moments.”

The service will begin at 1 p.m.

