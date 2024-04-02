City wants owners of Cox Building to fix code violations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A property in Rochester is causing concern. The city wants something done with the vacant Cox Building which caught fire back in February.

City leaders have asked a New York State Supreme Court judge to force the owners to fix a slew of open code violations. The Rochester Business Journal reports the building has 21 violations.

The city says if the property owners ignore court orders to repair the building, they could face huge fines. We’ve reached out to the developer, Cox Rochester LLC. We’re waiting to hear back.