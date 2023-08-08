Community organizations will declare violence in Rochester a public health crisis

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several community organizations will gather on Tuesday to declare violence in Rochester a public health crisis.

The organizations are calling on leaders to take innovative approaches to addressing violence. The organizations include the Community Resource Collaborative, Urban League, Action for a Better Community, Greater Rochester Black Agenda Group, Untrapped Ministries, Rise up Rochester, Ibero, The Father Tracy House, Pathways to Peace, Roc the Peace, and YWCA

In the past week, eight people were shot on North Clinton Avenue and one of them died. The event begins at 10 a.m. at The International Plaza on North Clinton Avenue.