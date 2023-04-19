Community rallies for end to violence after woman found on fire on Jefferson Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — United and Healing through Hope of Monroe County held a conference and rally against violence on Tuesday night.

The rally was on Jefferson Avenue near Frost Avenue, where Fantasia Stone, a 38-year-old mother of five, died after she was found on fire on April 11 inside an apartment. It’s also where William Booker, a retired RPD officer, was shot and killed last September.

United and Healing through Hope founder Clay Harris says he wants to call attention to the escalating levels of violence.

“This young woman, this mother of five, died a very horrific, heinous, and despicable death. I can’t even fathom and imagine the excruciating pain and the agony she was in,” Harris said.

Harris is calling for the person responsible for fantasia stone’s death to come forward. He’s asking people to take a more active role in standing up against the violence in Rochester.