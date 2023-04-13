Neighbor reacts to woman found on fire, dead at Jefferson Ave. building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. In less than 24 hours the Rochester Police Department and Rochester Fire Department were called to 565 Jefferson Avenue.

Tuesday night’s incident was for a woman on fire in the hallway and Wednesday afternoon for a fire on the second floor of the building.

Police have identified the 38-year-old woman who was on fire as Fantasia Stone. The Major Crimes and the Arson Task Force are investigating, but at this point, police are only saying Stone’s death and the fire are suspicious.

One neighbor explains he just came back from running an errand on Wednesday and in a matter of minutes when he came back outside, he saw the building on fire.

“I had walked home, came outside the whole building was on blaze,” Sharod Davis said.

After Tuesday night’s fire incident, police say Stone died on scene. Davis explained he never would have imagined Tuesday was the last time he would see her.

“I actually just heard about it,” Davis said. “I had just said hi to the lady when I came out of the store not even 10 minutes ago.”

RPD and the Rochester Fire Department are investigating. Wednesday afternoon they were called back to the same building for a fire on the second floor. Investigators said one person lived there but was not home at the time.

Davis, like many of us, is left wondering what happened to Stone.

When asked whether he knew how this could’ve happened, Davis said. “No not at all.”

The Major Crimes Unit and Arson Task Force are investigating both incidents and trying to determine the cause. Anyone with information is urged to contact 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157 or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.