Cornell student from Pittsford accused of antisemitic threats will appear in court

ITHACA, N.Y. – Patrick Dai, the Cornell University student from Pittsford accused of posting violent threats toward the campus’s Jewish community, is due in federal court in Syracuse on Thursday.

Dai is scheduled for a detention hearing. His public defender requested the hearing after Dai initially waived it. Federal investigators say the 21-year-old admitted to posting the online threats, including saying that he would shoot people at the campus’ Kosher dining hall, 104 West.

Dai’s mother said he has mental health struggles. She believes the threats were partly triggered by medication he was taking. She also says he posted an apology after making the threats.

