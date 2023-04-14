Crews respond to brush fire in Bristol

BRISTOL, N.Y. — More than a dozen crews responded to the brush fire in Bristol on Thursday night. This comes as the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation warns of a moderate risk of brush fires in the Finger Lakes region.

A viewer sent us photos of the scene of the fire near Egypt Road. The Farmington Volunteer Fire Association, which also responded to the brush fire, said that it took crews several hours to bring it under control. They said it consumed several acres.

New York State is currently under a burn ban, prohibiting the burning of debris to prevent springtime wildfires. The burn ban ends on May 14.