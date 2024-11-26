Criminal complaint reveals new details in crash that killed two women on 490 near Culver Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New details of the deadly crash on 490 near Culver Road are emerging.

News10NBC has the felony complaint from the crash, that happened on the morning of Friday, November 22. State Police say two women died after a car hit a barrier on I-490, rolled multiple times, slammed into a utility pole, and crashed into a fence before stopping near Culver Road.

Skylar Swift, 18, died at the scene. Aleci Lopez, 23, died after she was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Swift’s father sent News10NBC the following statement Monday morning:

“I am at a loss for words. He took something away from a little girl that needed her mama and took away something I can never get back, my daughter. This world is so messed up. I don’t even know how to understand it. Hope the system doesn’t fail. I hope the two in that car that lost their lives get justice. I am just to hurt to talk to anybody right now. I just hope he gets the punishment that he deserves.”

The driver, Christopher Long Jr., resisted arrest at the scene, according to State Police. Long has been charged with two counts of manslaughter in the second degree.

The fourth person in the car, Alexandrea Rodriguez, survived with minor injuries. Her written statement to police is included in the criminal complaint, starting on page four.

The full paperwork is available below. Any personal information of the parties involved has been redacted.

Rodriguez says in her statement the group of four was drinking from around 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. before getting in the car. She says she was sitting behind the driver, with Lopez in the passenger seat and Swift behind her.

Her statement goes on to recall the moments leading up to the crash saying:

“We then started to travel on 490 toward Mt. Read to Skyler’s house. Once on 490, Chris started driving very fast, about 60 or 70 mph. While driving Chris was cutting other people off, and swerving from lane to lane.”

Rodriguez says Swift started recording with a phone as they were driving, and she thinks the recording stopped before the crash.

Her statement continues, saying:

“While Christ was driving his girlfriend and I began asking him to slow down. I also started to put on my seatbelt while Chris was driving because I didn’t like how he was driving. Chris then attempted to exit 490 at the Culver Road exit. At the exit he hit the black barrier. At this point I thought the car came to a stop but then it started to roll over. Once the car came to rest I was upside down.”

Family and friends went back to the scene of the crash on Saturday to hold a vigil for Swift and Lopez. The two were honored with a balloon release and momentos.

Long Jr. is expected to be back in Rochester City Court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, November 27.

RELATED: