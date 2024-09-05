Damar Hamlin to emcee Red Wings’ Home Run Derby

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings’ Home Run Derby will be emceed by a special guest — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest last year during a Monday Night Football game. He has since recovered and will start in the team’s opening game this Sunday.

At the Home Run Derby, Hamlin will be handing out giveaways and will have a meet and greet session after the event. The Home Run Derby is September, 10 at 6 p.m. at Innovative Field. Tickets for the derby are free.

