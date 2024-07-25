Daughter of missing man, 83, says ‘nothing panned out as of yet’ in search for her father

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

VICTOR, N.Y. — The search continues for a missing 83-year-old man from Victor.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find Reginald Vardon. He was last seen on the afternoon of July 15 in the area of State Route 96 in Victor.

Vardon lives at Autumn Grove Apartments, which is a senior residential community. A manager there first reported him missing. His daughter says he has some cognitive decline. She spoke with News10NBC on Thursday afternoon.

“There’s been a lot of leads, but unfortunately nothing panned out as of yet. We got very hopeful yesterday. He had it disconnected and someone else had gotten his phone number,” Vardon’s daughter said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.