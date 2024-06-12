Despite conviction for sexually abusing students, former Hilton principal remains eligible for retirement benefits

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Hilton principal Kirk Ashton, who was convicted of sexually abusing dozens of boys in school, will soon be eligible for pension payments. His attorney would not comment, as the case is still making it’s way through the appeals court.

Ashton is set to start receiving payments after he turns 55 in March of next year.

In New York State, felons can be eligible for state pensions. The amount, is based on years of service and earnings while working.

According to public records, Ashton’s average salary was about $160,000. He began teaching in 1996, nearly three decades ago, putting him into a tier where he’s eligible to retire on his 55th birthday.

All told, he could receive tens of thousands of dollars a year while in prison; a portion of which ultimately comes from taxpayers.

Now you may be wondering, what is he going to do with these payments while in prison? Ashton was sentenced to more than 60 years in prison, but New York State caps his time at 20 years, due to a state corrections law. So, he’s set to be released in 2042.

Ashton’s attorney is trying to appeal the ruling because a juror fell asleep during the trial.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.