Disagreement over possible punishment for former Macedon police chief in DUI case

MACEDON, N.Y. — There is a disagreement over the possible punishment for former Macedon police chief Fabian Rivera in his DUI case if he chooses to enter a plea.

Fabian was in Walworth Town court Monday morning. In court, Rivera’s lawyer said he believes Rivera should receive a conditional discharge. The judge expressed concerned that the punishment should include probation.

The parties will have a conference phone call this week and meet in court on May 20. Rivera was the Macedon chief when, on November 22, he was accused of being impaired when he hit a car with his department-issued vehicle. The crash happened near the Gananda school campus.

Rivera was then driven home in Walworth where, court paperwork says, he got into another car and started driving again. Rivera resigned as chief the next day. Rivera pleaded not guilty to all charges.