Dog found in stolen car in Henrietta goes unclaimed

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – It’s been nearly two weeks since police stopped a car and found stolen goods inside – as well as a stolen dog.

But the friendly pup, named ‘Shamu’ by one of his caretakers, remains in limbo.

MORE: Dog found in stolen van, owner sought for ‘Shamu’

Despite plastering his image and story on social media, Henrietta Animal Control was not able to find his owners. The office says a few calls came in from people who thought ‘Shamu’ was theirs – but it turned out he wasn’t.

The dog spent 11 days in Henrietta. He’s since been transferred to the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, where he will undergo an exam and eventually be put up for adoption.