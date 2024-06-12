Driver in deadly Orleans County dirt bike crash pleads not guilty to murder

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — After a man was killed on his dirt bike during a crash in February, a Brockport man was arrested. Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to murder.

The crash happened on McNamar Road in Orleans County when State Police say the Brockport man, 19-year-old Noah Magee, drove his truck the wrong way down the road and hit the dirt biker head on. After hitting the dirt biker on the shoulder of the road, troopers say he kept on driving.

The dirt biker, 24-year-old Roger Kingdollar, died at the scene.

Magee eventually returned back to the scene without his truck, and was arrested. He was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, reckless endangerment, and traffic violations.

Magee has since pleaded not guilty to murder and is due back in court in July.