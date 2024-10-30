Early voting turnout in Monroe County on track to surpass 2020 numbers, officials say

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County is on track to surpass early voting turnout from 2020. Over the past four days, 60,000 people voted early, and about 15,000 went to the polls every day.

Republican Commissioner Lisa Nicolay says if these numbers keep up, the county could see over 120,000 early voters. She tells News10NBC the office is busy and there have been no problems at any polling locations.

In surrounding counties, nearly 3,400 people have voted early in Livingston County and over 8,500 in Ontario County.

Nicolay says if you plan to vote on Election Day, you shouldn’t have a long wait. Some early voters have had a long wait, with Nicolay saying she’s even surprised by how many people have chosen the early voting route.

“We were ready. We have additional sites. You know, we added five or six from the last presidential year. So we are prepared. We have more machines out there, more people working, and more locations. So we’re as prepared as we can be. And we apologize that those lines. But I guess that’s just people being very enthusiastic and wanting to vote early,” Nicolay said.

This election is even bringing out voters who don’t always participate in elections, like Richard Berenson.

“All the years that I’ve been able to vote, this has been the most stressful period and so many things. I mean, we just saw in the news, I think it was in Seattle. Ballot boxes were blown out. Veins. There you go. That’s my answer. So I wanted to get here. Get early. Get at it, get it Cast and in. And peace of mind, regardless of which way it goes on Tuesday,” said Berenson.

Early voting ends this Sunday. For information on the 17 locations and times, click here.

On Election Day, News10NBC will continue coverage starting at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday on our app and YouTube channel.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.