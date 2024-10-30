2024 Greater Rochester Area Voter Guide
On November 5, voters (who aren’t participating in early voting) will head to the polls to vote for a candidate in a multitude of local elections, but also choose who they want to be the next president of the United States: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions from voters:
Voter information
Find your voting location
If you enjoy the tradition of casting your vote in person on Election Day, you need to know which polling place to go to. Voters in Monroe County should receive a card in the mail indicating which location they can go to cast their vote. Your polling site will be at the top of the card.
Voters in Livingston County can find their polling place through this link.
Voters in Ontario County can find their polling place through this link.
Voters in Wayne County can find their polling place through this link.
Voters in Orleans County can find their polling place through this link.
Voters in Yates County can find their polling place through this link.
Voters in Genesee County can find their polling place through this link.
What to bring to the polls
You don’t need to bring your ID to vote, but the Monroe County Board of Elections recommends bringing your driver’s license just incase inspectors need to verify your identification or to verify a change in your name.
Important dates for Election 2024
Voter registration deadline: October 26
Early voting in New York: October 26-November 3
Mail-in ballot must be postmarked by: November 5
Election Day: November 5
Early voting locations
Monroe County early voting locations
In Monroe County, registered voters can cast their vote at any of the 17 early voting locations through Sunday, Nov. 3. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Hours are from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
- Bay Towne Plaza Shopping Center Suite 160 – 1900 Empire Blvd, Webster NY 14580
- David F. Gantt Recreation Center – 700 North St, Rochester, NY 14605
- Edgerton Recreation Center – 41 Backus St, Rochester, NY 14608
- Henrietta Public Library (in-person ASL Interpreter) – 625 Calkins Rd, Rochester, NY 14623
- Culver Ridge Plaza Unit #13 – 2255 East Ridge Road Irondequoit, NY 14622
- Greece Town Hall Atrium – 1 Vince Tofany Blvd, Rochester, NY 14612
- Monroe County Office Building – 39 W. Main St, Rochester, NY 14614
- North Greece Road Church of Christ – 1039 N. Greece Rd, Rochester, NY 14626
- Perinton Square Mall – 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd, Fairport, NY 14450
- Pittsford Town Court – 3750 Monroe Ave Suite 950, Pittsford, NY 14534
- Resurrection Lutheran Church – 3736 Saint Paul Blvd, Rochester, NY 14617
- St. Theodore’s Catholic Church – 168 Spencerport Rd, Rochester, NY 14606
- Staybridge Suites Rochester University – 1000 Genesee St, Rochester, NY 14611
- Empire State University (in-person ASL Interpreter) – 680 Westfall Rd, Rochester, NY 14620
- Susan B. Anthony House – 17 Madison St, Rochester, NY 14608
- Sweden/Clarkson Community Center – 4927 Lake Rd, Brockport, NY 14420
- Webster Justice Court Building – 1002 Ridge Rd, Webster, NY 14580
Livingston County early voting locations
Early voters in Livingston County can cast their ballot at the Livingston County Government Center on Court Street. That location will be open for early voting during the following times:
- Saturday, 10/26, 2024: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, 10/27, 2024: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, 10/28, 2024: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, 10/29, 2024: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, 10/30, 2024: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, 10/31, 2024: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, 11/1, 2024: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, 11/2, 2024: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, 11/3, 2024: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ontario County early voting locations
Early voters in Ontario County can cats their vote at the Canandaigua Board of Elections on Ontario Street, the Geneva Housing Authority on Lewis Street, or at Victor Town Hall on East Main Street. Those locations are open during the following times:
- Saturdays, Sundays & Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday & Wednesday: noon to 8 p.m.
- Thursday & Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Additional early voting locations
Orleans County’s early voting location is the Board of Elections Office on State Route 31. For hours of operation, click here.
To learn more about polling sites in Wayne County, click here.
To learn more about polling sites in Yates County, click here.
