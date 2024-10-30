2024 Greater Rochester Area Voter Guide

If you enjoy the tradition of casting your vote in person on Election Day, you need to know which polling place to go to. Voters in Monroe County should receive a card in the mail indicating which location they can go to cast their vote. Your polling site will be at the top of the card.

Voters in Livingston County can find their polling place through this link.

Voters in Ontario County can find their polling place through this link.

Voters in Wayne County can find their polling place through this link.

Voters in Orleans County can find their polling place through this link.

Voters in Yates County can find their polling place through this link.

Voters in Genesee County can find their polling place through this link.