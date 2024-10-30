2024 Greater Rochester Area Voter Guide

By News10NBC

On November 5, voters (who aren’t participating in early voting) will head to the polls to vote for a candidate in a multitude of local elections, but also choose who they want to be the next president of the United States: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions from voters:

Voter information

You don’t need to bring your ID to vote, but the Monroe County Board of Elections recommends bringing your driver’s license just incase inspectors need to verify your identification or to verify a change in your name.

Voter registration deadline: October 26

Early voting in New York: October 26-November 3

Mail-in ballot must be postmarked by: November 5

Election Day: November 5

 

Early voting locations

Early voters in Livingston County can cast their ballot at the Livingston County Government Center on Court Street. That location will be open for early voting during the following times:

  • Saturday, 10/26, 2024: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, 10/27, 2024: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Monday, 10/28, 2024: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tuesday, 10/29, 2024: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, 10/30, 2024: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, 10/31, 2024: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday, 11/1, 2024: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, 11/2, 2024: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, 11/3, 2024: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early voters in Ontario County can cats their vote at the Canandaigua Board of Elections on Ontario Street, the Geneva Housing Authority on Lewis Street, or at Victor Town Hall on East Main Street. Those locations are open during the following times:

  • Saturdays, Sundays & Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday & Wednesday: noon to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday & Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orleans County’s early voting location is the Board of Elections Office on State Route 31. For hours of operation, click here.

To learn more about polling sites in Wayne County, click here.

To learn more about polling sites in Yates County, click here.

