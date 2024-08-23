Eastman grad, avid community volunteer killed in stolen car crash Wednesday

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — After a stolen car chase ended in a deadly crash in Brighton, members of the community are mourning the victim — 92-year-old Thomas Chase.

Three teens — including one 17-year-old on parole — were in the stolen Kia speeding away from Rochester Police officers before they crashed at East Avenue and Linden Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Chief David Smith with RPD said Thursday morning he went to Chase’s car at the scene, and said the Lord’s Prayer.

“I said the Lord’s Prayer for Mr. Chase because no one was there with him. No one but us.” Smith said.

Chase died at the scene.

Police shared Chase was an Eastman School of Music grad and an avid volunteer in the community. News10NBC learned he shared his musical talents with folks at Friendly Senior Living after a few family members became residents.

“Tom’s music and presence were key elements in what makes the Friendly Home a warm and inviting place to live,” shares Denise Hubler with Friendly Senior Living. “Generations of residents have looked forward to his regular concerts as a way to immerse themselves in familiar and beautifully performed music, relive special memories and take a moment to pause to enjoy life’s many gifts. His talents were a treasure, and his kind, generous nature was an inspiration to all who know Tom.”

Chase would volunteer through music programs twice a week, play piano at different locations each month, and even put on a special hour-long classical music performance each month on the piano.

Chase dedicated nearly 5,000 hours of his time to Friendly Senior Living.

“As if his musical programs were not enough, Tom went above and beyond to make other special connections with residents. In addition to volunteering so much of his musical talent at the Friendly Home, Tom was also very generous in sharing his interest in genealogy with residents,” says Hubler.