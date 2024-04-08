Eclipse day is here; News10NBC is live with what to expect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Its the countdown before the total solar eclipse arrives in the Rochester area.

The skies will go completely dark around 3:20 p.m. on Monday as the moon passes between the sun and the Earth. The last time Rochester was in the eclipse’s path of totality was 99 years ago and the next time will be 120 years from now.

