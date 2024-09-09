Events in the Rochester area will honor victims of 9/11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It has been 23 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed in the Sept. 11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. The Rochester area is remembering the victims of the attack with ceremonies on Wednesday. Here are some of those ceremonies:

Brockport Fire District

The Brockport Fire District and the Brockport Volunteer Firefighters Association will hold a day-long vigil in memory of the victims of 9/11.

The ceremony starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Firefighters Memorial Monument at Station #4 on South Main Street. Firefighters will lower the flag to half-staff and ring a memorial bell at 8:47 a.m.

After the opening ceremony, a uniformed honor guard will remain in place until 6 p.m. The closing ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include the playing of Taps.

Highland Park

The Veterans Outreach Center is holding a ceremony, “Operation We Remember”, to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11.

It will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Gary Beikirch Memorial Park within Highland Park. This year’s guest speaker is Fishers Fire District Chief Steve Tschiderer, who has said that Sept. 11 impacted the trajectory of his life, serving as a firefighter and in the military.

Monroe Community College

The MCC Student Government Association is holding a ceremony in memory of the victims of 9/11. It takes place from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Brighton Campus outside the PAC Center, Building 10.

There will be a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. MCC has a 9/11 memorial to give students and faculty the chance to reflect. Mayor Malik Evans will deliver the keynote address, along with MCC President Dr. DeAnna Burt-Nanna and others.

Irondequoit Town Hall

Irondequoit Town Hall on Titus Avenue is holding a remembrance ceremony. It starts at 8:46 a.m. and is in partnership with the Irondequoit Police Department.